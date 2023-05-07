Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives $77.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after acquiring an additional 406,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,230,000 after acquiring an additional 118,518 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.