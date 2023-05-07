Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $119.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $130.70 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

About Nestlé

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $3,239,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.