Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $119.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Nestlé Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $130.70 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.
