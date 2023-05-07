Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) PT at $153.00

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 372.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $160.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $161.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.84.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.