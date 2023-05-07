Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $1,699.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,699.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($19.99) to GBX 1,475 ($18.43) in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Mondi Price Performance

MONDY opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. Mondi has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Mondi Increases Dividend

Mondi Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.9769 per share. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Uncoated Fine Paper, and Corporate. The Corrugated Packaging segment deals with the production of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

