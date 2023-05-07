Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives $30.63 Average PT from Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Zalando Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

