Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. On average, analysts expect Ero Copper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ero Copper Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE ERO opened at $20.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ero Copper by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

