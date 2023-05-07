Brokers Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 49.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

OR opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,985,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,839,000 after buying an additional 449,056 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,837,000 after purchasing an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,310,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after purchasing an additional 85,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

