Range Resources Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Range Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of RRC opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

