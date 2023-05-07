Range Resources Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.
Range Resources Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of RRC opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Range Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Range Resources (RRC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.