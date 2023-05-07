FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

MUR stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading

