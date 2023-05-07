KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Howmet Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.7 %

HWM stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $33,896,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.