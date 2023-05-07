FY2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Increased by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

NYSE FNV opened at $159.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $160.21.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

