FY2023 Earnings Forecast for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Issued By Zacks Research

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for CSX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

