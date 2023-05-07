Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Issued By Wedbush

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SLM in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

SLM Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. SLM has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in SLM by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SLM by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,918,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,814,000 after acquiring an additional 596,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.