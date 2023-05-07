Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of FSS opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.79. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $58.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,649,000 after buying an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

