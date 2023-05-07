KeyCorp Comments on Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSM. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Shares of BSM stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 984,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 276,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.84%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.