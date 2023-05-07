FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Issued By KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $73.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

