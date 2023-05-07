FY2023 Earnings Estimate for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SI-BONE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.59). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SI-BONE’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of SIBN opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $775.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $33,007.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $41,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $33,007.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 632,071 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 33.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

