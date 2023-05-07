FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $16.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.28. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

