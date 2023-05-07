FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $3.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. Barclays started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.31.

AEM opened at C$80.04 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.88%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

