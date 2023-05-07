Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

