EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$89.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$62.70 on Thursday. EQB has a 1 year low of C$44.81 and a 1 year high of C$70.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.64.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that EQB will post 10.4152824 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

