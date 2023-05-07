Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$212.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 27.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$198.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$189.74. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$151.08 and a twelve month high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$435.01 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.461 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

