FY2023 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Increased by Desjardins

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $7.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.67. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.94.

TSE:L opened at C$122.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$121.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.78. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$105.57 and a twelve month high of C$129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.05. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of C$14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.72 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,725.00. In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,725.00. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

