KeyCorp Comments on Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $277.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.29. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $282.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,119 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,016. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.