United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) versus Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Critical Review

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens & Northern and United Community Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Community Banks 0 2 3 0 2.60

Volatility & Risk

Citizens & Northern currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.65%. United Community Banks has a consensus price target of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 41.90%. Given Citizens & Northern’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Citizens & Northern is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Citizens & Northern pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens & Northern and United Community Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $106.59 million 2.64 $26.62 million $1.71 10.58 United Community Banks $950.86 million 2.71 $277.47 million $2.61 8.59

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 22.68% 10.38% 1.11% United Community Banks 27.77% 11.48% 1.25%

Summary

United Community Banks beats Citizens & Northern on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit. Its Deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, Individual Retirement Accounts and certificates of deposit. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, PA.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

