Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$215.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at C$212.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$198.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$189.74. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$151.08 and a one year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 27.55.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of C$435.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6052867 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.461 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

