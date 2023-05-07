Head to Head Contrast: Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) & Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Asset Entities and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A Synopsys 0 2 10 0 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

Synopsys has a consensus price target of $424.18, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Synopsys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Asset Entities.

This table compares Asset Entities and Synopsys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asset Entities $340,000.00 38.15 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Synopsys $5.08 billion 11.14 $984.59 million $6.06 61.31

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Asset Entities.

Profitability

This table compares Asset Entities and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asset Entities N/A N/A N/A Synopsys 18.22% 16.88% 10.05%

Summary

Synopsys beats Asset Entities on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration. The Software Integrity segment helps organizations align people, processes, and technology to intelligently address software risks across their portfolio and at all stages of the application lifecycle. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

