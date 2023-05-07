Chegg, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Chegg in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHGG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

CHGG stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. Chegg has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 152.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chegg by 280.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

