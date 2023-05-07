FormFactor, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FormFactor in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million.

FormFactor Stock Up 5.4 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

FORM stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 2,953.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 220,834 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

