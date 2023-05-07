William Blair Comments on Chegg, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Chegg stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Chegg has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

