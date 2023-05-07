Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.05 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $114,684,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $111,638,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

