Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.05 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
