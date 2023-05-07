BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,734.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,734.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,420 shares of company stock worth $468,315. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in BOK Financial by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 145,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 102,765 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

