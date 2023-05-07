Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
BYFC opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.89.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
