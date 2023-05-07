Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 5.7 %

BYFC opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121,215 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 894,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,096 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

