Capital One Financial Comments on APA Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

