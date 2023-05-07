Barrington Research Weighs in on Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BBSI stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10. The company has a market cap of $542.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $7,361,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

