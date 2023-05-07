Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.