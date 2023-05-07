Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHKP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

