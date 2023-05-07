Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Issued By William Blair

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the retailer will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Shares of COST opened at $499.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.6% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

