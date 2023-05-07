Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Reduced by Analyst

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.83. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Insider Transactions at Washington Federal

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,436.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Washington Federal by 56.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Washington Federal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

See Also

