Brokers Set Expectations for IGM Financial Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IGM. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.07. IGM Financial had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of C$848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.00 million.
IGM Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Read More
