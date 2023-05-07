StockNews.com Downgrades American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Sell

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley acquired 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,584.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

