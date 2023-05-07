Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

HRZN opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

