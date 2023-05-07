Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Virtu Financial in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.