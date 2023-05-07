Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Reduced by KeyCorp

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kaman in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Kaman’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million.

Kaman Stock Up 2.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $631.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after buying an additional 32,517 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Kaman by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kaman by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after buying an additional 137,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

