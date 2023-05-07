Lockheed Martin Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $6.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.82. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $455.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

