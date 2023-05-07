Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,643,000 after buying an additional 206,798 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

