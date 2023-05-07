Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Penumbra, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Penumbra in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.92.

Penumbra stock opened at $310.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.51. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $311.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,938.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $1,377,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,873,541.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $1,377,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,873,541.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Penumbra by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

