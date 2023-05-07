Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSII stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.04. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $844 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,370,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 542,822 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 579.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 271,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 203,082 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

