NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $58.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 64.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

