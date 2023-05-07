StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NTIC opened at $11.40 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Northern Technologies International

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

